The Mabank Police Department reports the arrest of a 23-year-old man for online solicitation of a minor.
According to information from MPD, the suspect was Vincent Cisco Ramirez. He was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 13 and booked into the Kaufman County Jail for two offenses of “Online Solicitation of a Minor” and one offense of “Obstruction or Retaliation.” Bond on Ramirez totaled $80,000 on the three charges.
The arrest follows an MPD investigation into the alleged solicitation. The Department was assisted by the Mabank ISD Police Department and conducted several interviews with parents and juvenile victims.
The Texas Penal Code states "A person commits an offense if the person, over the Internet, by electronic mail or text message or other electronic message service or system, or through a commercial online service, knowingly solicits a minor to meet another person, including the actor, with the intent that the minor will engage in sexual contact, sexual intercourse, or deviate sexual intercourse with the actor or another person.
It is not considered a defense if no meeting between the subject occurred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.