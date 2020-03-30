A 38-year-old Mabank man remained in the Henderson County Jail on Monday, in connection with the bludgeoning death of his wife.
Justin Scott Combs, 38, was arrested Wednesday, March 25 on a murder charge. Bond in the case was set at $2,000,000.
According to preliminary autopsy reports, the defendant's wife Kristy Lynn Combs, died of injuries caused by blunt-force trauma to her head.
Mabank Police Department reports, at about 5 p.m. on March 16, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of West Alene Street in Mabank after receiving information about an unresponsive person. The MPD officer, who responded to the scene, found Kristy Lynn Combs dead in a bedroom inside the home.
Reports said Justin Combs told police he had found his wife unresponsive and called 911. Prior to the incident they had been arguing, reports said.
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Kevin Pollock ordered an autopsy in the case. Preliminary results revealed the cause and manner of the death consistent with homicide.
Texas Ranger Josh Jenkins aided the MPD in the investigation. On March 20, Jenkins spoke Justin Combs at his home concerning the incident. Combs gave the officer an account of what had happened after he returned home and discovered his wife. Combs said nothing appeared to have been taken from the home and there was no sign of forced entry.
Jenkins presented information gathered in the case to 392nd District Court Judge Scott McKee and obtained an arrest warrant in the case.
Kristy Combs, 36, was born in Irving and moved to Mabank. Her obituary describes her as a Kung Fu Mom, who enjoyed music and singing.
Services for the victim were held on March 24. She is survived by an a son, Jackson.
