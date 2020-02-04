A 58-year-old man was in the Henderson County Jail on Monday following an investigation into the December death of an Indian Harbor woman.
Michael Todd Cernock, 58, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Henderson County Jail with bond set at $1 million by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel.
According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, on Dec. 28, deputies received a phone call that the body of a woman, identified as Belina Foster was discovered in a residence on Blackfoot Drive in Indian Harbor.
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Kevin Pollack ordered an autopsy on the body. Later, HCSO was informed that it appeared Foster died as a result of homicide. Foster was 66-years-old at the time of her death.
Investigators spoke with Cernock, who had been living with Foster at the time of her death. Hillhouse said elements of his story led the investigators to dig deeper into the investigation.
County Court at Law Judge Scott Williams issued a warrant for Cernock on Friday and he was taken into custody and charged with murder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.