Around 10 a.m. Thursday Mabank ISD sent out an email to parents making them aware of a threat against the junior high and high school made by a student.
Administrators, Mabank police, ISD police and the Kaufman County Sheriff's office responded with a strong police presence at the campus. This was confirmed by a parent.
A former student posted about the threat on social media and the two threats appeared to be connected according to the statement released by Mabank ISD.
The email by Superintendent of Schools L.V. Joffre stated:
“Yesterday our Junior High administration was made aware of an accusation of a verbal threat by a student who was in class. The administrators responded immediately. The child is not on campus. Yesterday evening a former student who is an adult posted on social media rumors of a threat. It appears these incidents are connected. Mabank ISD Police, Mabank Police, the Sheriff's Office and our administrators are investigating this thoroughly. Police presence is at the campus.
I encourage you to remain calm as we are confident that students are safe.
I will follow up with more information on how you can help us during times like this.”
The school then followed up with the following email midday:
“Community, we want you to know we have a person in police custody in connection with the verbal threat made at the Junior High. Although we feel our students are safe, we will have an increased police presence at all school activities.”
Parents and students were concerned with some students calling their parents to go home, and parents rushing to get their children. One person posted a photo of Mabank police eating with the children in the cafeteria.
Ferris ISD will be playing against Mabank this week and after hearing the discussions on Facebook, James Hartman, Ferris Superintendent issued a statement of his own:
“Ferris Junior High family, we understand that some chatter regarding threats in Mabank ISD has been circulating on social media. Mabank ISD has just released a statement regarding the detainment of the person accused of making threats within their district. MISD is confident that there is no ongoing threat or danger to their students or our football team traveling tonight. The alleged threats in Mabank were not related to the pep rally or football games in any way. Please know that our administration and Police Department have been in close contact with their counterparts in Mabank this morning. Our first priority will always be to ensure the safety of our students.
Joffre posted once again reassuring parents and students that the events would in fact continue and encouraged attendance:
“Community, later today I am sending a letter with facts about incidents that occurred yesterday. In the meantime I am going to take my young children to the Junior High Pep Rally that starts at 3 p.m. today. After that my family and I are going to the high school to get a meal to support the Mercer family in their time of need. Please don't let rumors distract you from what is important. I hope all of you will join me.”
The Athens Review reached out to Mabank ISD and the Mabank Police Department, but have not gotten a response at this time.
Updates will be made as they are received.
