Mabank ISD became the latest area school district to call a bond election to make sweeping changes to its facilities.
The district announced Tuesday the board acted last week on a recommendation from the Facility Advisory Committee to set an election for May 7 for a $94 million bond package that would fund a new early childhood center, a career and technical education addition at the high school, athletic improvements and more.
“I sincerely appreciate the service of our Facility Advisory Committee and want to thank each and every member for helping us prepare for the future,” Superintendent Brad Koskelin said. “The proposal that was recommended and called, if approved, could not only increase academic and career training options but also reduce overcrowding in our elementary campuses, provide additional space for enrollment growth at the high school and centralize our CTE programs.”
According to the district, the 30 member Facility Advisory Committee, representing a cross-section of the community met last fall to identify district priorities for the future. Toured district facilities, reviewed demographic data, studied school finance and MISD’s historical tax rates.
After speaking with administration about academic focus and long-range plans, committee members reached consensus on a list of prioritized needs. The group then presented its recommendation to the Board in January and Trustees held a special meeting Feb. 15 to call the May election.
On their ballots, MISD voters will see a proposition for $94 million. The projected monthly tax impact, upon passage of the new $40,000 homestead exemption, will be approximately $6 a month, based on a $200,000 home. However, there will be no tax increase for taxpayers 65 years of age and older who have applied for and received the “age 65 freeze of school homestead taxes.”
Proposed projects include:
• New early childhood center housing the Child Development Center, Head Start, Pre-K and eventually Kindergarten students throughout the district.
• Career and technical education addition at the high school.
• Baseball and softball fields.
• Additional district wide improvements.
Mabank is not the only district with Henderson County students placing a bond election before voters May 7. Brownsboro is asking voters to consider a $20.5 million package that will include a new auditorium with dance and theater practice space, career and technology health science addition at the high school, Ag shop renovation at the high school, and cafeteria expansion at the junior high school.
The Mabank ISD serves students who live in Henderson, Kaufman and Van Zandt Counties.
Texas Bond Review Board records show several districts with students in Henderson County have called bond elections in recent years. A $59.9 million Athens ISD bond carried in November 2015.
Cross Roads ISD voters turned down a $7 million package in November, 2021. A May 2021 Malakoff ISD proposal totaling $72 million passed and LaPoynor passed a two-part package in May 2015 that totaled nearly $9 million.
A November 2018 Eustace election for a $38.6 million also passed.
