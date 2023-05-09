For the third consecutive year, the Mabank golf team finished as district champions and advanced to the Regional Golf Tournament.
Ninth grader Gunnar McGilvra earned the district medalist award as the Top Golfer and was followed closely by Jacob Steele, Alex Gonzalez, and Trent Donnell.
At the regional tournament, Jacob Steele birdied his final two holes to finish as the third state qualifier and a member of the all-region team. Jacob will compete at the state golf tournament at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland on May 22 and 23.
