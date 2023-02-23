At the Lake Tawakoni Texas High School Bass Association tournament last weekend, the Mabank High School Fishing Team brought home first place in the Central Division and had two teams finish in the Top 10.
The Mabank team caught a total of eight bass, weighing in at 23.61 pounds with Rockwall High School’s team trailing in second place with seven fish weighing 21.34 pounds and Cayuga High School coming in third with six fish at 20.29 pounds.
Kemp High School came in seventh place overall and Malakoff High School’s team came in 10th place.
Mabank anglers Gavin Foote and Caid Wilkerson, led by Captain Eric Wilkerson, placed third weighing in at 12.08 pounds. The two students will split a $500 scholarship and each received a $150 gift card.
Jacob Barber and Braedon Compton placed seventh in Anglers with 8.21 pounds caught.
Anglers Callie and Trent caught 3.32 pounds, Anglers Aidan and Lucas weighed in at 2.29 pounds, and Anglers Keyton and Nathan caught 1.63 pounds.
Local schools in the Central Division will compete again with the Bass Association March 18 in Palestine.
