A local family of six was completely devastated when a fire destroyed their home and killed the family dog Tuesday.
The family of two adults and four children were able to escape uninjured. Firefighting efforts were postponed due to a downed power line that sent minor shocks through several firefighters.
Payne Springs Fire Department responded to the Hidden Hills neighborhood. Gun Barrel City, Eustace, Log Cabin, and Caney City fire departments, American Red Cross and UT Health EMS assisted.
According to PSVFD, the family lost pretty much everything and a list of urgent needs including clothing and diapers has been set up on Amazon.
If you would like to assist, please visit the PSVFD Facebook at www.facebook.com/payne.rescue or see their Amazon wishlist at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/124JZFOX7ZFJS?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR0MqUjAc9nk13DifBZfqqdiyX2uRSf3Q8kMebnEb43zP9XcihQWWyTAkDk
