Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.