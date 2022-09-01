Mabank dropped their opener to Bullard Friday, 28-22, victims of a balanced attack from the other set of Panthers.
Mabank found themselves playing catch-up the whole game as they were down 14 early with the final margin the closest they would get all evening.
Mabank captured momentum on several occasions as they threw five different running backs at the Bullard defense to good success.
Cody Chapman, Jayden Rogers, Evan Thompson, Jaden Turnbaugh and Alex Gonzalez took turns toting the ball with each demonstrating a determined running style. Mabank continued their habits as a run-first offense with a very solid O-Line and the only tackle for loss came on a fourth down sack of Hagan Tejirena in the second quarter. Tijerina, the 6’4” Junior southpaw completed some difficult out route throws and a handful of 20-plus yard completions downfield, suffering, to this writer’s memory, only a few incompletions. Receivers always seemed to be open and there is significant promise in the passing game going forward.
For Bullard, Quasy Warren (#20) was the featured back in the first half. With his stout frame and capable hands, he took yardage away from the Mabank defense in chunks as most of his runs were effective behind a much improved offensive line. Where he did most of his damage in the first half was as a receiver on a swing pass out of the backfield that Bullard used to great effect to net first downs and a score. Bullard traded Warren for Stevin Kemp who has similar size as Warren, but is much quicker in tight spaces.
The biggest difference in this game was by far Mabank penalties. Penalty free for most of the first half, a variety of flags slowed momentum on both sides of the ball for Mabank. The Panthers were able to overcome offensive setbacks most of the time, but defensive penalties left Bullard ahead of the chains at inopportune moments putting even more pressure on the Mabank defense. In the end, Bullard’s defense made enough plays to deny the Panthers a chance at victory.
Mabank has a bye week next week then host the Brownsboro Bears Sept. 9.
