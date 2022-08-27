As in 2021, the Mabank Panthers opened their season against Bullard, this time as a home game, Mabank looked to make it consecutive victories against the Bullard Panthers but fell short by a final score of 28-22. Mabank found themselves playing catch-up the whole game as they were down 14 early with the final margin the closest they would get all evening.
At kickoff, the warm sunset light glared off the beautiful clouds as the long shadows of late summer stretched across the field. Panther fans were eager to see the results of an off-season of growth and what the future holds for a squad featuring several new faces both on the field and in the coaching staff. The Panthers took the field for the first time this season on defense holding Bullard to a 3-and-out on the first possession of the game, but the remainder of the game was a defensive grind trying to deny a much-improved Bullard quarterback and resurgent Bullard defense.
Mabank captured momentum on several occasions, throwing five different running backs at the Bullard defense to good success. Cody Chapman, Jayden Rogers, Evan Thompson, Jaden Turnbaugh and Alex Gonzalez took turns toting the ball with each demonstrating a determined running style. Mabank continued their habits as a run-first offense with a very solid O-Line and the only tackle for loss came on a 4th down sack of Hagan Tejirena in the 2nd Quarter. Tijerina, the 6’4” Junior southpaw completed some very difficult out route throws and a handful of 20+ yard completions downfield, suffering only a few incompletions. Receivers always seemed to be open and there is significant promise in the passing game going forward.
Bullard used a balanced attack with a slight edge to the run, mixing up the play calling and the ball carriers just enough to stay ahead of the chains. Quasy Warren (#20) was the featured back in the first half. With his stout frame and capable hands, he took yardage away from the Mabank defense in chunks as most of his runs were effective behind a much improved offensive line. Where he did most of his damage in the first half was as a receiver on a swing pass out of the backfield that Bullard used to great effect to net first downs and a score. Bullard traded Warren for Stevin Kemp (#2) who has similar size as Warren, but is much quicker in small spaces.
The biggest difference in this game was by far the Mabank penalties. Penalty free for most of the first half, off-sides, false starts, and personal fouls (including a targeting call late in the 3rd Quarter that led to Bullard’s final Touchdown) slowed momentum on both sides of the ball for Mabank. The Panthers were able to overcome offensive setbacks most of the time, but defensive penalties put Bullard ahead of the chains at inopportune moments putting even more pressure on the Mabank defense. In the end, Bullard’s defense made enough plays to deny the Panthers a chance at victory.
Mabank has a bye week next week then host the Brownsboro Bears. September 9.
