Usually, by December, Texas high school bands are either performing at football playoff games or getting ready for parades or the concert stage.
But this year, the Mabank Band is among the quality groups in the state heading for University Interscholastic League Area Marching Contest.
The band, directed by Jeff Dubose is scheduled to perform in Princeton Dec. 8 along with some of the other area elite, like Canton and Kaufman.
Bands who earned a First Division, or superior rating at the regional round qualify for the trip to area. The regional competition would have normally been held in mid-October had the COVID-19 outbreak not pushed back the marching season.
Mabank scored First Division marks from all three judges Nov. 18 to solidify their spot.
The solid performance by Mabank was the latest in a long line of highly rated drills. The band has been awarded 22 first division marks in the past 24 years.
The area round is the second step on the ladder on the way to competing at state. There, the coveted berth at state is determined by the band’s ranking among the others in the field.
The panel of five judges will certify the three bands receiving the highest ranking in each conference to the state marching band contest.
Dubose is a Malakoff High School graduate, who took over the Mabank program in 2006. The Mabank Band was a finalist in Class 3A Area B Marching Competition in 2006, 2010 and 2014 .
Because of the expense of sending a band to the state contest, they only get the opportunity to advance beyond regional every other year. Last year, classes 3A and 5A advanced. This year, bands in 2A, 4A and 6A move along.
This year, 3A bands from Kemp and Mabank achieved perfect scores and would have qualified for area if their classification was advancing.
Below are Regional scores for Henderson County bands, the rating from each of the three judges followed by the aggregate score.
Eustace 2,2,2,2,
Kemp 1,1,1,1,
Malakoff 1,1,1,1,
Cross Roads 1,2,1,1,
Mabank 1,1,1,1,
Athens, 2,1,2,2
