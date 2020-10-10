William Samuel Lundy and Emily Gail Stanfield, both of Trinidad, were united in marriage September 10, 1960 at the First Methodist Church in Trinidad. Attendants were Darlene Johnstone of Kemp, Ruth Lundy of Trinidad, Douglas Rinks of Edgewood, and Jack Lundy of Trinidad. The Lundys have four children: Lance Lundy of Trinidad, Lyle Lundy and wife Elizabeth of Lewisville, Lara Cathey and husband Mike of Cedar Creek Country Club, and Lillian Rosemarie Jenkins of San Antonio; six grandsons and six granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.
The couple taught in public schools and community colleges for a combined 70 plus years in Texas.
