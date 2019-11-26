With a predicted record travelers on the road over the Thanksgiving weekend, they'll benefit from fuel prices that have fallen during November, GasBuddy reports.
The low prices in Athens of $2.19 for a gallon of unleaded on Monday were a bit below the state average of $2.22.3. Meanwhile, GasBuddy data compiled from more than 10.5 million individual price reports shows the national average price of gasoline declined 2.2 cents over the last week to stand at $2.58 per gallon.
The state gas price one year ago was slightly higher at $2.26.7 per-gallon. Nationwide, the price was a bit lower, at $2.53.3
“Gas prices have continued to slowly decline over the last week as motorists gear up to hit the road to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, the busiest autumn holiday. With a 7% rise in travelers this year, the U.S. is poised to set another record for most Thanksgiving travelers ever,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
In Athens, on Monday, Murphy USA at Wal-Mart was posting $2.19 per-gallon, the same as Brookshire's on East Tyler Street. Other Athens reports were $2.25 at the Valero on South Prairieville and $2.29 at the Valero on East Corsicana, the Exxon on South Palestine and the Conoco on East Palestine.
Elsewhere in the area, the Valero in Gun Barrel City posted $2.26, while $2.29 was the charge at the Exxon in GBC.
The price at the Shell in Mabank and the Exxon in Payne Springs was also $2.29.
At the Brookshire's in Malakoff the charge was $2.31, just below the $2.32 at the Texaco in Trinidad.
Last year at Thanksgiving, the Athens Brookshire's on East Tyler Street posted $2.03. The Conoco on South Palestine Street, Valero on East Corsicana Street and the Chevron on South Palestine Street were priced at $2.25 a gallon. The price at the Valero on South Prairieville Street and the Shell on East Tyler Street was $2.29 a gallon.
The 2018 prices fell to under $2.00 a gallon in December.
