Held on the Second Saturday of each month by Friends of the Animals, the next low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic for all area residents is from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 8.
It will be held at the Friends’ clinic in the southeast corner of highways 198 and 334 in Gun Barrel City in the red brick office strip just behind and east of the Huddle House Restaurant. No appointment is necessary.
Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.
A rabies shot will cost $15, the parvo, distemper, etc shot for dogs or the equivalent for cats will cost $17. The feline leukemia vaccination will be available as well at a cost of $17. There is a surcharge on each service for those animals not spayed/neutered to be reimbursed at time of or with proof of surgery.
We accept most credit or debit cards, in addition to checks or cash.
This vaccination clinic is open to everyone, anywhere.
The clinic will also offer microchipping to cats or dogs. A tiny chip is inserted into the scruff of the pet, which can be read by a scanner available at shelters/veterinary offices everywhere. Your lost pet comes home! Cost for this is $25, which includes permanent national registration.
The clinic now sells Bravecto for PUPPIES! This top-of-the-line product has been developed as safe for your puppy and is dosed by weight. Sold as a single monthly chewable, it is $17. Either know your puppy’s weight or bring him in to weigh.
Also available for sale at any time is Selarid for cats or Simparica for dogs (over age 6-months), flea prevention products from top rate manufacturers. Selarid is a liquid in a vial to be applied to the skin of your cat (or puppy) – Simparica is a chewable for your dog - both products are getting rave reviews - and are very reasonably priced. Don’t be fooled by products that are cheap – the reason they are cheap is that they do not work! Don’t throw away your hard-earned money on products that don’t work!
Friends of the Animals Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic has been open since July 2002 and has neutered over 50,000 animals in that time, saving and preventing literally millions of little lives. Surgery is done by appointment only.
If you have questions about the vaccination clinic, please call 903-887-PETS.
Tax-deductible donations for this non-profit charity may be sent to P.O. Box 5455, Gun Barrel City 75147 or may be made by credit/debit cards by going to the web site www.friendsoftheanimals.org click on DONATE on home page and make your donation!
