Friends of the Animals will host the next low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic for all area residents is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13 at the clinic in Gun Barrel City. No appointment is necessary.
Dogs must be on leash and cats in carriers.
A rabies shot will cost $15, the parvo, distemper shot for dogs or the equivalent for cats will cost $17. The feline leukemia vaccination will be available as well at a cost of $17. There is a surcharge on each service for those animals not spayed/neutered to be reimbursed at time of or with proof of surgery.
The clinic accepts most credit or debit cards, in addition to checks or cash and is open to everyone, anywhere.
This clinic will also offer microchipping to cats or dogs. Cost for this is $25, which includes permanent national registration.
The clinic now sells Bravecto for puppies. This top-of-the-line product has been developed as safe for your puppy and is dosed by weight. Sold as a single monthly chewable, it is $17. Either know your puppy’s weight or bring him in to weigh.
Also available for sale at any time is Selarid for cats or Simparica for dogs over age 6-months, flea prevention products from top rate manufacturers.
Friends of the Animals Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic has been open since July 2002 and has neutered over 50,000 animals in that time, saving and preventing literally millions of little lives. Surgery is done by appointment only.
If you have questions about the vaccination clinic, please call 903-887-PETS.
Tax-deductible donations for this non-profit charity may be sent to P.O. Box 5455, Gun Barrel City 75147 or may be made by credit/debit cards by going to the web site www.friendsoftheanimals.org click on DONATE on home page and make your donation!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.