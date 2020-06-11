Held on the Second Saturday of each month by Friends of the Animals, the next low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic for all area residents is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 13.
It will be held at the Friends’ clinic in the southeast corner of highways 198 and 334 in Gun Barrel City in the red brick office strip just behind and east of the Huddle House Restaurant. No appointment is necessary.
This clinic will also offer microchipping to cats or dogs. A tiny chip is inserted into the scruff of the pet, which can be read by a scanner available at shelters/veterinary offices everywhere.
If you have questions about the vaccination clinic, please call 903-887-PETS.
