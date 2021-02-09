Held on the Second Saturday of each month by Friends of the Animals, the next low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic for all area residents is on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the clinic in the southeast corner of Hwy. 198 and 334 in Gun Barrel City. No appointment is necessary.
This vaccination clinic is open to everyone, anywhere. Dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in carriers.
A rabies shot will cost $15, the parvo, distemper, etc. shot for dogs or the equivalent for cats will cost $17.
The feline leukemia vaccination will be available as well at a cost of $17. There is a surcharge on each service for those animals not spayed/neutered to be reimbursed at time of or with proof of surgery.
The clinic accepts most credit or debit cards, in addition to checks or cash.
This clinic will also offer microchipping to cats or dogs. A tiny chip is inserted into the scruff of the pet, which can be read by a scanner available at shelters/veterinary offices everywhere. Your lost pet comes home! Cost for this is $25, which includes permanent national registration.
Also available for sale at any time is Activyl for cats or Simparica for dogs over age 6-months, flea prevention products from Merck and Novartis.
Friends of the Animals Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic has been open since July 2002 and has neutered over 46,000 animals in that time, saving and preventing literally millions of little lives. Surgery is done by appointment only.
If you have questions about the vaccination clinic, please call 903-887-PETS.
Tax-deductible donations for this non-profit charity may be sent to P.O. Box 5455, Gun Barrel City 75147 or may be made by credit/debit cards by going to the web site www.friendsoftheanimals.org click on DONATE on home page and make your donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.