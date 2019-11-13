Love in Action Homeless Ministry is currently seeking donations for the holiday season.
It is a day center for homeless on the street, homeless moving place to place, and to people who might have a shelter but no utilities. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and located at 501 Maple Street in Athens. If you are interested in donating or need help, please call 903-904-5131
Every day that its guests come in, they are allowed to take a food bag with them. The food bags contain at least one protein such as pop-top cans of ravioli, Vienna sausages, tuna or Spam. Also included is a bottle of water, peanut butter crackers, a cereal bar, a fruit cup, and some kind of fun dessert. Additionally, they are given a roll of toilet paper each week, and the guest also can choose items they need from various hygiene products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, lip balm, razors and shaving cream, combs, brushes, reading glasses, nail clippers, soap and shampoo, etc. The cost of this service alone is about $400 per week when they have to purchase these items. However, the cost is significantly less when donors give the items needed.
In addition to food and toiletry items, Love in Action offers a shower and laundry facilities free of charge to their clients, and has partnered with several churches, businesses and individuals to provide a healthy lunch for their guests.
These four things are the basic services that LIA provides, but they offer much, much more. Guests can work with LIA volunteers to get their ID’s and/or Social Security Card, doctor visits, prescription medication, clothing vouchers, gasoline for those who are living in their cars, GoBus passes for various appointments. They provide sleeping bags, blankets, tents, tarps, shoes, warm socks, coats, hats and gloves. If a guest has a need, LIA does all they can to meet that need based on the resources available. They also provide computer access free of charge.
