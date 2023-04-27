Love in Action Homeless Ministry is excited to be hosting a training program beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, May 1 where participants will find their career strengths and set out to find a job based on tips learned in the program.
The 28 days of instruction will be on Mondays and Wednesdays at 501 N. Maple Street, Athens for those interested in discovering their passion so they can find the job or career that is best suited for them.
Then, the program will teach how to write a resume, how to interview, how to dress for an interview, and how to market yourself. There will also be information on having a positive mental attitude, maximizing success, planning, and workplace behavior.
The program began because a homeless man, CJ Brown III of Tyler, made it his mission to do something to get himself off the streets. After 6 months of researching at the library and interviewing other homeless people and caseworkers, he began writing “28 Days to Employment” and completed it within a year.
Brown worked with many non-profits and insisted on keeping the program free or low-cost so it can benefit the unemployed and veterans. Brown has since passed and his widow, Barbara, will be conducting the training at LIA.
A previous participant, Marvele Carter, wrote a letter to Brown thanking him for the program which helped him identify all the areas he needed to tweak. He said that after making changes and utilizing techniques he learned in the program, he says, “I was able to land a career and not just a job. I would recommend this program to anyone seeking employment or trying to advance within their employment.”
The class is free to the first six participants at the first training session and there are minimal spots remaining.
If you are interested in learning more or signing up, contact Jan or Teri at 903-904-5131.
