Love in Action needs your help. With the weather changing the number of guests will be increasing. The requests for overnight shelter options has also risen with no options locally to assist them. They have need of both big and little items to increase their ability to help the community.
LIA helps people that need food, transportation, medical care and more.
“Since March 2020, we get an average of two calls per day for overnight shelter,” LIA stated.
There are several homes in the area that would make great transitional housing but LIA stated they have been unable to contact the owners. They are trying to find property to purchase, in order to accommodate overnight shelter during inclement weather.
“We’ve looked at property that’s for sale, but we don’t have the necessary funds. Please pray God will direct us to find exactly what He wants us to do,” LIA said.
They are currently seeing around 28 to 30 people each day for food and self-care bags. An increase in visitors means the need for donated non-perishable food items has increased.
“If we start serving 30 meals a day, plus two food bags three times a week, that's 180 bags of food a week, plus lunch,” LIA said.
“Most of the time, our churches bring lunch, but we sometimes run out so we also need canned vegetables, mac and cheese, weiners, sandwich meat, and any other meats that you could give would be most welcome. Fresh fruit would also be awesome, since homeless people rarely get to eat it.”
If someone wishes to help, one way is to assemble a group of people that can compile resources and order bulk items to donate. Donations help offset expenses that can be directed to other needs. This is an idea for Sunday school classes, coworkers, churches and other groups to help.
Non-perishable foods, personal hygiene and feminine products are some of the needs. With cool weather approaching the need is going to increase to blankets, hats, gloves, coats, warm clothes, and anything to separate people from the ground. Yoga mats, sleeping bags, tarps and the homeless also use tents when possible to find a space.
For many homeless, their pets are a much needed source of comfort and companionship. Pets offer moral and emotional support and a reason to press on each day. When donating items, please consider pet food as well. Large ziplock baggies of dog food, small bags or cans, something easy to carry in a backpack.
LIA also helps the homeless with medical treatment by transporting them to the doctor. The group is trying to purchase a minivan, similar to the 2015 Nissan Quest, but do not have the funds at this time. Any assistance on this issue is most appreciated.
If you would like to donate items, money, volunteer, or have a solution to the property or vehicle issue, any help or leads would be greatly appreciated.
LIA is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 501 Maple St.
