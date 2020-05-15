Love in Action will continue serving “to-go” lunches and food bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday until the end of May.
It will open for regular services including laundry and showers June 1. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Fridays dependent on the availability of volunteers to serve. This is necessary to keep the facility disinfected.
“As we gear up for hot weather, we need donations of Gatorade and water please,” LIA stated.
LIA is located at 501 Maple Street, Malakoff.
Please call 903-904-5131 if you need to make a donations (during non-business hours) or would like volunteer information.
