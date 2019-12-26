At Christmas time, the thoughts of most turn to gifts…both to give and receive. For one young Athens teenager, her thoughts turn to those who seldom receive gifts. Lexi Akin is a 14-year-old eighth grader at Athens Christian Preparatory Academy. She has a heart for missions and the under served in our community.
Upon completion of her church confirmation class and full admission as a member of the Athens First United Methodist Church congregation, she asked to be appointed to her church’s mission committee. She has used both her church service and school precepts to launch her personal mission to improve the lives of the most vulnerable in our community.
This November, working under the guidance and direction of Janie Sweeten with Love in Action, a local non-profit, Lexi collected 80 backpacks and enough money to purchase personal toiletry items to fill each backpack. These have been delivered to Love in Action to be distributed to those living on the streets of Athens. This is not Lexi’s first mission in this area. Last year she collected over 150 sleeping bags and blankets also distributed to the homeless in Henderson County through Love in Action.
Lexi said she has no intention of changing her plan of action. She hopes to continue to minister to those most in need, and she also hopes to influence others to find ways to show the true meaning of love for their fellow man, especially at Christmas.
For more info on how to help this new year at Love in Action please visit www.hendersoncountyhomeless.com
