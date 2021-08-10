When Sand Springs Baptist Church Pastor Erick Graham and his Associate Pastor Bruce Lawrence had a vision of being more involved in the community they put it into action and met with Athens City Manager Elizabeth Borstad. From that meeting, a volunteer effort called Love Athens Week was born.
They realized it could be much bigger than just one church project and could involve anyone in the community who wanted to improve our city. That is exactly what they did. Borstad said the idea started with SSBC and grew from there.
“Love Athens is a week of showing the community how much we love Athens,” Borstad said.
“Through Love Athens Week, numerous people from every culture and background came together to bless our neighbors and our city,” said Shellie Wheeler, SSBC Administrative Assistant.
“We collected projects from the city and residents for about a month,” she said. “These projects came about by asking the candidates what their city could do for them.”
Beginning Aug. 2, teams met at 6 p.m. each day at Trinity Valley Community College before going to assigned project sites. Groups of volunteers divided the projects according to the need which included visitation, painting, yard services, clean-up, painting, gardening and even small construction and trailer services.
“We had 10 candidates, five city projects and lots of street clean up,” Wheeler said. “We have painted buildings, homes, weeded and planted flower beds, constructed wheelchair ramps, mowed yards, hauled away trash and most importantly loved on the people while visiting and helping them.”
According to Wheeler, the response was amazing.
“We have already had an out pouring of comments on how loved these people and city workers have felt and how thankful they are for the help,” she said. “All of our volunteers have explained they have been looking for an opportunity to do things like this and can't wait to do it again. We would love to see this grow each year and have more and more volunteers.”
In all, 75 people signed up to help, but even more showed up the day it began.
This being the first year made everything new, but organizers said they would love to do more in the future, although frequency is still being discussed.
“One of the project submitted to the Love Athens committee was painting the outside of the Fisher Alumni Building,” Borstad said. “This building is used by the community on a weekly basis for everything from public meetings to baby showers. Coach Rodriguez and the TVCC softball team showed up ready to work and had almost half of the building done Tuesday night.”
Borstad said upon arrival, Jessie Johnson, Jr. spoke about the rich history behind Fisher and Blackshear, including desegregation in Athens. Pastor Larry West of Building Athens Together said it went really well and there was a lot of enthusiasm and helpful youth.
“I want to say thanks to the organizers for putting this effort together,” West said. “My desire is that people will draw attention to the work being performed which was truly an act of love!”
Many volunteers of all ages came together to help the community and make a difference in numerous lives kicking off the month of August with love and acts of kindness.
If you would like to become a volunteer for this program in the future, contact Sand Springs Church by emailing admin@sandspringsbc.com.
