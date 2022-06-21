This week is Love Athens Week which is a way for residents in the community to give back and to be helped.
What began as a vision last year by Sand Springs Pastor Erick Graham and put into action by the City of Athens, has continued this year and is a week to not only help residents but also beautify the city.
Projects can range from yard work, road cleanup, and painting to more detailed projects like wheelchair ramps, but all projects are done by a loving volunteer for someone who may not be able to complete the task on their own.
If you are someone living inside the Athens city limits and you need help with your home or property or a task to become code compliant or to make your life easier, then there may be availability this week for assistance. Applications can be done online at the link below.
If you would like to volunteer to assist with any of the projects taking place this week, those tasks will be done between 6 to 8 p.m. with a meetup at Trinity Valley Community College and registration for volunteers can also be done online.
For more information, please visit www.sandspringschurch.com.
