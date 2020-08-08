Summers in Texas are hot and grueling, especially for those who have no electricity or a roof over their heads. Two non-profits came together last week to help ease the burden on the homeless with a home cooked meal and an air conditioned place to enjoy it.
Dreamers 2 Achievers, Houston, a group created to help 14 to 18-year-olds with education and career readiness skills, and Love in Action Malakoff said this will not be their last project together.
“It went really well,” said Carol Hart, Love in Action kitchen coordinator.
Crystal Gamble Jones, vice chair of D2A, is originally from the Athens area, where her mother still lives.
“My mother still lives in Athens and has been there for years,” Jones said. “I graduated from Trinity Valley Community
College and my dad was a huge Athens sports fan. After he passed away we wanted to give a scholarship in his name. It grew from there in finding ways to give back.”
The group hopes to have a scholarship fund in 2021. Currently it help people earn GEDs, adopts a needy family at Christmas, offers summer literacy programs and more. D2A is also helping in juvenile detention centers in the Houston area to assist them as they transition back to society. The group said it would love to start a sister program
with TVCC Jones said the program helps average students who may be overlooked.
“We want to encourage kids with lower GPAs to keep striving towards college and provide scholarships,” she said. “Those are the kids that give up hope and do not further their education.”
Love in Action has been visited over 1,000 times by people in need of a shower, laundry services, medications, transportation to doctor visits and more since the beginning of the year. When the soup kitchen closed, it wanted to offer a hot meal to those that may not otherwise get one.
This hot meal was D2A way of giving LIA a break from doing it alone.
“The event went very well, Crystal came with her mom, Latonya, and two other ladies,” Hart said.
“Since her mom lives in the area they knew some of the people that came for meals,” she said. “They visited and had a great time. We are looking forward to a return trip, and plans are in the works for a Christmas meal.”
LIA is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Serving hot meals, They also give out food bags for off days, including weekends. The facility is located on Maple and Pearl in Malakoff.
In order to qualify as being homeless, the person must live in a tent, or have no shelter. If they do have shelter some restrictions apply, please speak with LIA for more information. The group currently helps with many services not listed.
“We try to cover as much as possible and help them along until they can get
back to where it is working,” Hart said.
The homeless population is growing in Athens, and even the police have a hard time keeping track of the numbers. LIA has had well over 1,164 guest visits since January.
With COVID-19 causing jobs to be lost, the problem may get worse, but Jones said she has faith in Athens to step up.
“I love Athens. When crisis hits the people come together and find ways to help,” she said.
If you or someone you know needs help, contact LIA at 903-904-5131. You can learn more about Dreamers 2 Achievers by emailing dreamers2achievers19@gmail.com or look it up on Facebook @D2A19.
