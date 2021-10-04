As a school resource officer, Athens Police Department Officer Melissa Goss divides her time between all three of Athens ISD's elementary campuses. Here she is shown tying the shoe of Central Athens Elementary preK-3 student Mercy Mewbourn after speaking to students about the different ways the police work to serve the community.
Look for the helpers
- Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
