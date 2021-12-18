A retirement reception was held Tuesday in honor of longtime Board of Trustees member Paula Kimball.
Kimball has been the vice president of the board and served for 26 years from 1995-2021.
She is from Seven Points and represented District 4 on the nine-member board. The term will be filled for the remainder of the time, which is June 2024. After that, it will be opened up during the elections May 2, 2024 to appoint a new board member.
“The board, faculty, and staff at TVCC express sincere appreciation and gratitude to Trustee Paula Kimball for the positive difference she made at our college for the last 26 years,” said Jerry King, Ed.D, TVCC President. “Her leadership, guidance, and direction has provided transformational opportunities for our students and the communities we serve.”
