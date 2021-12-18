12-18-21 Kimball Retires from TVCC.jpg

Paula Kimball (third from right) had a retirement reception from the TVCC Board of Trustees Tuesday at the TVCC Administration Building. Kimball served on the board for 26 years. Pictured from left is board president Ray Raymond, TVCC president Jerry King, Ed.D, Paula Kimball and husband Jim Kimball.

 Courtesy Photo

A retirement reception was held Tuesday in honor of longtime Board of Trustees member Paula Kimball.

Kimball has been the vice president of the board and served for 26 years from 1995-2021.

She is from Seven Points and represented District 4 on the nine-member board. The term will be filled for the remainder of the time, which is June 2024. After that, it will be opened up during the elections May 2, 2024 to appoint a new board member.

The board, faculty, and staff at TVCC express sincere appreciation and gratitude to Trustee Paula Kimball for the positive difference she made at our college for the last 26 years,” said Jerry King, Ed.D, TVCC President. “Her leadership, guidance, and direction has provided transformational opportunities for our students and the communities we serve.”

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you