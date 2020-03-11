After 20 years of service, Athens Fire Rescue Captain Chris Womble is hanging up his gear.
Womble, who'll be transitioning to running a family owned feed store, north of Athens, has battled some hot blazes in his time with the department.
"I've had a pretty good career," Womble said. "I've been here through three chiefs, four or five assistant chiefs and three city administrators."
He said the city is in good shape with the ones currently filling those positions.
The hierarchy at AFD begins with the chief, then the assistant chief and the captains. Each captain supervises a shift when they're out on a call. There've been some memorable responses during his two decades. He was on duty the night of the fertilizer warehouse fire on Larkin Street. He also worked the fire at a two story house on College Street in which a man was killed. It's a tough job.
Womble has been recognized for his service and in 2013 was named Firefighter of the Year.
Womble said it was only natural that he became a firefighter. His father was one and his brother.
"My other brother is a home builder," Womble said.
As for the feed store, located on State Highway 19 in Walton, Womble wants to upgrade it and expand on its services.
"I want to add fuel, fountain drinks and hot food," Womble said.
Womble shared his thoughts on his retirement publicly on his Facebook page.
"I have been blessed beyond words to serve the citizens of Athens as well as visitors from outside our city. I want to thank all the amazing co-workers and mentors that I have learned from over the years. The past 20 years has been a tremendous ride full of ups and downs, great days and bad days, great memories and sad. This career will test you emotionally and physically but in the end the satisfaction of serving others in their time of need makes all the bad days more than worthwhile."
He said he will miss the adrenaline rush when the tones go off alerting the department of a fire or other emergency.
"Unless you’re one of the lucky ones that does it, or has done it you will never truly understand," Womble said of the job.
He also thanks his family, Tammy, Madison and Mason for their support during his career.
