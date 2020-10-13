Early balloting is underway in Henderson County for what could be a record turnout in the Nov. 3 General Election.
An extra week has been added to the early voting period to shorten the wait at the polls. Voters have three weeks to make their choices in elections from the presidency down to city council and other local seats.
The county has three locations for early balloting, with two of them new for the 2020 election. The elections center on Larkin Street has been the Athens site since it was moved from the courthouse years ago. This year, the location is across the city parking lot at the Texan Theater on East Tyler Street. The Texan is much larger. Elections administrator Denise Hernandez said it allows them to set up 12 voting machines.
In Seven Points, early voting has been moved from city hall to the Lakeview Assembly of God. The church is also large enough to allow more voting machines and social distancing.
In Chandler, voting will be conducted at the community center.
Around the county there are local races to be decided in several municipalities. Athens has a city council race with Ed McCain and SyTaanna "Sytonia Freeman" entered. For school board Place 2, candidates are Bryan Barker and Alicia Elliott.
The Henderson County Elections Office reports 54,768 registered to vote, far outdistancing any previous election. In 1992, when Bill Clinton was elected president, there were only 33,193 registered. That grew to 45,629 in 2000, and 46,208 when Donald Trump won in 2016. The number grew to 46,741 for the non-presidential year of 2018.
The Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs said, with no straight ticket voting and CIVID-19 protocols in place urges Texas voters to set aside time to make all necessary preparations to successfully cast their ballot,
"We want to ensure that all eligible Texans are informed and ready to confidently cast their vote when they head to the polls."
The early vote times and locations:
Lakeview Assembly of God Church
October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
October 19 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
October 20 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
October 26 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
October 27 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Chandler Community Center
October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
October 19 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
October 20 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
October 26 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
October 27 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
The Texan
October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
October 19 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
October 20 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
October 26 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
October 27 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
