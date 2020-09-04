Barrel Racing, bull riders and mutton busting await at the exciting annual Lone Star High School Rodeo. The Lone Star High School Rodeo will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday Sept. 6 at Henderson County Regional Fairpark in Athens.
The fee is $5 per person per rodeo for everyone who enters the gate. All entry fees go toward awards for the participants.
Cory Constable, president of the association, says the group has around 200 members and nearly 500 runs daily are common during the rodeo.
“I got involved to help the kids,” Constable said. “I think the sport of rodeo teaches a lot of life lessons such as character, humility and sportsmanship. We try to teach that and hope everyone has a safe and good time. We have all of the various events.”
Constable has a daughter in rodeo who has been competing since she was five years old. He says that she learns responsibility and how to work hard in order to accomplish goals.
“You can’t accomplish things unless you put in the time and effort,” he said. “Nobody is going to give them to you. You also have to learn how to lose. The hardest thing for them to learn is losing. You also need to cheer for your friends when you aren’t. There are many times in life that is the case, whether it is a job loss or whatever, rodeo teaches you how to face those things.”
Constable encourages everyone who wants to get involved to come out and see what the association is doing. Help from the community is always appreciated and all are welcome to attend.
LSHSR started in 1974 with the first finals being held at the Texas State Fair Coliseum. They have had events in Athens for several years now. Children compete within their own age groups and there is a participation group for elementary age children.
Rodeo secretary Stacy Taylor said that grandfathers who started in the association are now bringing their grandchildren to participate in events. Years of tradition and family legacy live on through the common thread of rodeo.
Each year the association tries to give each participant an award. Those that qualify can earn a jacket by participating. The top four contestants get a buckle and a saddle is awarded to the champion of each event.
“Ultimately the rodeo is for them to grow and learn. We are there for the kids,” Taylor said. “We want them to be part of something that is family oriented and teaches values, it also teaches how to take care of each other and your animals.
There are scholarships given to qualifying seniors for tech school and college annually.
If you or your business is interested in being a sponsor, call 903-491-1926 or email lshsrarodeosecretary@yahoo.com.
