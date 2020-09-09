The Lone Star High School Rodeo was held Saturday and Sunday at Henderson County Regional Fairpark in Athens.
LSHSR started in 1974 with the first finals being held at the Texas State Fair Coliseum. They have had events in Athens for several years now. Children compete within their own age groups and there is a participation group for elementary age children.
Each year the association tries to give each participant an award. Those that qualify can earn a jacket by participating. The top four contestants get a buckle and a saddle is awarded to the champion of each event.
There are scholarships given to qualifying seniors for tech school and college annually.
