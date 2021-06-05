The Lone Star Republican Club of Henderson County will host a Meet and Greet at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at Athens County Club.
Special Guest Speakers will be Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse and Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer. Other law enforcement officers will be present. Topics to be discussed
are how the border surge affects Henderson County and sex trafficking in our area.
Those who wish to attend must RSVP to lpayne0401@gmail.com by June 14. Cost for members is $20 and guests $25, by check or cash at the door.
