Local rodeo kids starting at age 3 through high school, are getting ready for the Lone Star High School Rodeo Association event starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Henderson County Fair Park Complex.
This is the first of the series which helps contestants gain points for other events including the LSHSRA Finals spring. The event will start out with rough stock and progress to roping events later that afternoon.
Entry is $5 to the event and funds go towards the purchase of awards including saddles, buckles and more for the spring finals.
More information can be found at the LSHSRA Facebook page, at www.lshsra.comor by calling the Rodeo Secretary, Stacy Taylor at 903-491-1926.
