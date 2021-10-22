Local rodeo kids are getting ready for the Lone Star High School Rodeo Association event starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Henderson County Fair Park Complex.
This weekend’s rodeo helps contestants gain points for other events, including the LSHSRA Finals in the spring. The event will start out with rough stock and progress to roping events later that afternoon.
Entry is $5 to the event and funds go toward the purchase of awards like saddles, buckles and more for the spring finals.
Wear pink Saturday to show your support for Pink Out Day to raise awareness of breast cancer. Rodeo participants will also compete in the fourth annual Halloween Costume Contest Sunday, Oct. 24.
More information can be found at the LSHSRA Facebook page, at www.lshsra.com.
