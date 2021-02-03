A Texas teen and champion fiddler is set to release his debut album in February.
Ridge Roberts, who has been competing since he was 10 years old, will release Lone Star Fiddler on Valentine’s Day, and the event is being met with much anticipation.
Roberts was Texas State Champion in 2015 and 2016 and has won titles in Colorado, at the 87th and 88th Athens Old Fiddler’s Reunions and various other events around the country.
His first time to Athens was in 2016.
“It was an eventful weekend, Alex Hargreaves, arguably one of the most skilled and diversified fiddle players today, was judging, and our van broke down on the way home! We got home the next morning.”
The instrumental album was recorded in Nashville and pays homage to deep Texas roots, fiddling heroes and his own unique style.
Joey McKenzie, rhythm and tenor guitar, and Dennis Crouch, upright bass, joined Roberts on the album.
McKenzie is a world champion fiddler himself who was a member of the Quebe Sisters Band and currently leads the Western Flyers.
Crouch has performed with notable musicians such as Johnny Cash, Elton John, and Willie Nelson, to name a few. He also is co-founder of The Time Jumpers.
“Whether you’re a long-time friend or hearing for the first time, you will see and hear the passion and love he has for this music,” said Cindy Roberts, Ridge’s mother. “He will make you feel the music, and once you do, you will fall in love with it too.”
Roberts was taught how to fiddle at 7-years-old by his father, John Roberts.
“I had just turned 7 when I began my fiddling journey,” Ridge said. “It had to do with the desire to be like my dad. I recall him playing a couple of times when I was pretty young, but he actually played a lot before he had a family.”
Roberts was home schooled and said that after voicing his desire to play, a music class of sorts made sense. SoJohn taught both Ridge and his older brother how to play the tunes from his own youth.
At only 17, the young fiddler has been entertaining for a decade all over the United States.
Roberts said one of his fondest memories was in Denver, when a group of his friends located a stairwell at the hotel where they jammed out.
“At a contest in Denver, Colorado in 2019, the hotel we were staying at had a stairwell off to the side that went up to the attic, and at the top of the stairwell was a landing large enough to hold several people,” he said. “It had amazing acoustics, and we ended up singing for quite some time and then talking for a while. Good thing we didn’t disturb anybody!”
Music is undoubtedly his passion and a great part of who he is.
"My identity has always been largely based around music,” Roberts said. “In the past couple of years there has been a major shift in my life, which started with being truly reborn as a Christian. I think it’s almost impossible to realize the incredible gift of God’s grace without having pursued a wrong path. Consequently, I’m now pursuing what I believe is the right path, having been convinced that He truly can change lives based on the change I’ve seen in mine. As you can see, this is hugely influential in my life.”
Life often is a melting pot of people in your life and there is an ever changing source of influences. Roberts said that he has many people who play a significant role in his life and style.
Joey McKenzie has been my music mentor since I was 10, so he has obviously been hugely influential on my music,” Roberts said. “A lot of my other influences or ‘heroes,’ rather, have been both a direct influence by me learning from their records, or an indirect influence via Joey.”
Some of those heroes include Terry Morris, Jimmie Don Bates, Major Franklin, Benny Thomasson, and Vernon and Norman Solomon, all of whom had a crucial and lasting impact on the development of Texas style fiddling according to Roberts.
Roberts said he enjoys fiddling, country music, which he believes is a bit more marketable, plays guitar and also sings. He also writes songs and imagines a career where his various talents come together. Fiddling is his foot in the door, but he is open to using his various skills to pursue his music passion.
“I have been playing with some bands here and there,” Roberts said. “Musicians have been hit hard this past year due to COVID. That has made me rethink things, but I trust the fact that God is in control, so I will not worry, but be wise about my decisions.”
Roberts lives with his family on five acres in Granbury.
Lone Star Fiddler can be purchased on CD or via digital download online at ridgeroberts.com February 14. If you would like to learn more about Ridge, visit the website or email info@ridgeroberts.com.
