Henderson County Game Wardens, Sheriff's Deputies, and the Log Cabin Fire and Police Departments responded to the drowning death of a young man around 5 p.m. Monday, July 13 in the 13000 block of Park Dr.
According to witnesses, the victim may have been jumping into the water when he hit his head. Water at the location is approximately 15 to 20 feet deep, making the search efforts difficult, but his body was recovered.
Out of respect for the family, no official details are being released at this time according to the game wardens.
The Athens Review will update this story as details become available.
