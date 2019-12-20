In a social media post that recently went viral, Log Cabin Fire Department expressed severe displeasure with the Log Cabin Mayor and her decision to block usage of the only fire hydrant covering the area. According to the LCFD “The ONLY accessible fire hydrant for the entire city and for several miles in any direction.”
In a written statement issued by LCFD, during the meeting between Cory Abbe, Log Cabin Fire Chief, and Mayor Nancy Ruckstaetter, all fire departments were forbidden to access the hydrant and were supposed to instead use the overhead fill. According to Abbe, the overhead device had several major hindrances. One being that the overhead is not tall enough and does not extend over the road enough for the truck to fit under.
Secondly, a concern is loss of time due to water volume. The fill rate difference being around 36 seconds according to Jeremy Crocker, owner of Aqua Systems. A fact that Abbe disputed was a long time in an emergency. Councilman John Perkins emphasized, “36 seconds is a long time when holding your breath,” a delay that could cost loss of life. The hydrant has a larger opening allowing the truck to fill up faster in an emergency and saves time which, in essence, can save lives.
The overhead operates off of two inch pipe and the hydrant has a four inch opening therefore a quicker connection time. The largest truck is 3,500 gallons and when fighting a fire according to the fire department is a “drop in the bucket.” The majority of the time it is a one-man crew refilling the apparatus during an emergency making the simplification of the process vital.
Mayor Ruckstaetter met with the Review to discuss the issue as well. The hydrant in question is part of a closed water system and does not have a back-flow device to prevent contamination.
“We have been under the impression that they are filling trucks with the overhead system,” Ruckstaetter said. “If you use the hydrant the city is exposed to a back-flow issue and the TCEQ could come in and shut down the system.”
The Texas Commission for Environmental Quality could also remove the city's license if it knowingly allows usage with something not up to regulations.
TCEQ did not reply to a request to confirm before press time.
The Mayor also expressed the water systems fragility, with leaks almost daily. The potential issue is exacerbated by this because of the potential for the leak to create a back-flow vacuum into the water system making residents down the line more vulnerable to contamination.
“We are diligently looking for a solution, the risk of our water supply getting contaminated would effect over 700 residents,” Ruckstaetter said. “We have to decide what's best for our city.”
In an effort to come up with a solution that meets the needs of both sides, a packed house gathered Thursday evening. The city council met in front of a fully packed room of concerned fire department staff and residents.
The meeting started coming up with a solution to this issue.
Jeremy Crocker, owner of Aqua Services, who handles all aspects of water/wastewater for the city, spoke to the council on corroborating with the LCFD and Councilperson Rodney Allen, who reportedly has an extensive construction background in order to create a win/win solution.
Allen asked if creating a back-flow valve for the hydrant would fix their problem. The fire department agreed.
“We can do that,” Allen replied.
The process of ordering parts and completing the repair will take a little time especially with holiday delays estimated. In the mean time Crocker proposed modifying the overhead fill to accommodate the fire apparatus in order to comply with regulations while still offering a safe temporary solution for the fire department to complete their missions.
“If something does catch on fire, we want to be able to protect everyone we can,” said Donald Pickett Assistant Fire Chief.
The council made a motion to cover the necessary but unexpected expense and all were in favor.
In the 39 years the fire department has operated in the area, the city has never had a contract with them, which has also created a financial issue for the department. Currently the department does have a contract with the county, but in spite of this operate at an estimated shortage of $30,000 plus annually according to the LCFD budget.
Log Cabin is a volunteer department. This is a developing issue that will have more details in the future. The Mayor said they would not be opposed to a contract of their own if the finances were available.
The original post can be viewed on the Log Cabin Fire Department page. Log Cabin City Council meets at 7 p.m. every third Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.