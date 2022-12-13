Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 582 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS ANDERSON FALLS FREESTONE HENDERSON LEON LIMESTONE ROBERTSON IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS NAVARRO VAN ZANDT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, BUFFALO, CALVERT, CANTON, CENTERVILLE, CORSICANA, EDGEWOOD, FAIRFIELD, FRANKLIN, GRAND SALINE, GROESBECK, GUN BARREL CITY, HEARNE, JEWETT, MARLIN, MEXIA, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, PALESTINE, TEAGUE, VAN, WILLS POINT, AND WORTHAM.