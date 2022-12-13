During the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in early December in Las Vegas, three locals were recognized in the sport, including Charmayne James being inducted into the first class of Vegas NFR Icons.
The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is an annual celebration of the top 15 competitors in each of seven events all vying to be crowned a world champion. Starting this year, the Wrangler NFR will also honor those who’ve left their mark on the Thomas & Mack Center dirt and the first class of honorees includes Ty Murray, Trevor Brazile, and former Athens resident Charmayne James.
“To go in with Ty and Trevor is just really cool,” James said in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We all know each other really well. We all just have a mutual respect for what we all did. We kind of walked in the same shoes. There’s a little bit of understanding with the road we walked.”
Two other Athens residents were seen on the dirt in Las Vegas, including Team Roping Header Lightning Aguilera and Bull Rider Jeff Askey.
Charmayne James grew up in Clayton, New Mexico and her historic career began after she paid only $1,200 for a bay gelding, Gills Bay Boy “Scamper.” This duo became the most iconic duo in the equine industry, dominating the barrel racing ranks from 1984 until Scamper’s retirement in 1993.
James won the first of 11 world titles at the age of 14 and 10 of those wins were on Scamper who she says always loved the energy of Las Vegas. James said in an NFR Extra Podcast that she “couldn’t have won the championships without him.”
Her 11th world title came in 2002 aboard another horse nicknamed Cruiser, winning a total of over $800,000 with him. In 1987, James became the first barrel racer to win $1 million in career earnings.
James has been honored in over ten different sports, cowboy/cowgirl, and rodeo Hall of Fames. Scamper became the first barrel horse inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1996. James and Scamper were featured in countless publications over the years including twice in Sports Illustrated and in the Guinness Book of World Records.
In 2004, James was married in Athens to her long-time friend and business manager, Tony Garritano. She is currently a full-time mom to two teenage sons in Boerne, Texas and also helps with her parents who live on her property. She also manages entries for her schools and she travels once a month for that.
Lightning Aguilera and Jonathan Torres struggled in the first three rounds of team roping at the NFR, but then found their rhythm in the last seven rounds and placed 5th twice, as well as 2nd and 3rd.
“This is just so exciting,” Daddy Wenceslaco “Tico” said in an interview at the NFR with Team Roping Journal. “It’s so cool to see Lightning’s dream come true. This is what he’s wanted since he was a kid. To see him roping here is amazing.”
Aguilera, who is currently ranked number 12 in the world for Team Roping Header, is capping off an already successful year, including his horse, Jess A. Moose “Grey,” being named the Top Team Roping Header Horse by the Nutrena Horse of the Year Awards presented by the American Quarter Horse Association.
So far this year with partner Coleby Payne, Aguilera has won the Helotes Festival Association Rodeo, Austin Co. Fair & Rodeo, Woodward Elks Rodeo and he won the Tops in Texas Rodeo with Jayse Tettenhorst.
Jeff Askey, who is currently ranked number 6 in the world in Bull Riding, started off well at the NFR placing second in the first round on Stir Crazy of Brookman Rodeo Company with 90 points.
He faced off with some tough bulls, however, his ride on W403 Freckles Brown of Wentz Bucking Bulls in Round 9 earned him 85 points and fourth place in that round.
Askey joined the PRCA in 2010 and is a 5-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Qualifier with over ten major regular season wins and is currently having the best season in his career.
Charmayne James, Lightning Aguilera, and Jeff Askey have all left their footprints on the Thomas & Mack Center dirt and Athens is definitely represented at the NFR in Las Vegas.
