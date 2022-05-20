Several times in the past, Julie Moore has stepped to the microphone and revealed the winner of the Joe B. Fulgham Agriculturalist of the Year Award at the conclusion of the Henderson County Farm and Ranch Tour, but Tuesday the tables were turned.
This was her day to take home the honor.
“It’s very touching,” Moore said of receiving the award. “There are many other people who deserve it way more than me.”
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Spencer Perkins said Moore has been helpful to him during his time as county agent as well as has aided many in helping make their operations successful.
“This person has also played a huge part in 4-H and youth development for years,” Perkins said.
A new award was also introduced on Tuesday in memory of Jay Benson, who was a founder of the Chamber of Commerce Tour and a supporter for the remainder of his life. Benson, who died at age 90 in 2007, opened Athens’ first Dairy Queen in 1949. He was president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce in 1963, when the Tour was created. In 1991, the organization named Benson Citizen of the Year.
The initial Benson award went to Danny Davis, who Master of Ceremonies Gail Finch said has served in many phases of Henderson County Agriculture. He has been president of the Henderson County Livestock Show and is often at the microphone during the show announcing events on the public address system.
Guest speaker Dr. Charles Long, resident Director or Research at the Texas A&M Extension Center in Overton, familiarized the audience with the many programs facilitated through the facility there. Long, in his 37 years at Overton has accumulated a stack of awards and was the Overton-New London Citizen of the Year in 1995.
District 4 State Representative Keith Bell gave the audience a synopsis of important legislature affecting agriculture producers in the state. He also introduced District 8 Representative Cody Harris of Palestine, who now serves much of the east side of Henderson County and 39% of the population.
The banquet returned to the Cain Center this year after stops at the First United Methodist Church and the Texan while the Cain was being rebuilt.
