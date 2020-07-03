Images of men in worn out boots marching to fife and drum may come from long ago and far away, but many in Henderson County have a familial link to the American Revolution.
As Americans celebrate Independence Day and the birth of a nation, many thousands around the nation are directly linked to the men who challenged the British from in 1776.
The Athens Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Sarah Maples Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution represent many of those original Americans. Most of their ancestors were from the south, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia, but some were from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and points north.
Some of the patriot ancestors came to the Colonial side in an unusual way. Johannes Dingler, who has direct descendants in the area, sailed to the colonies as a German Hessian soldier to do battle against Washington's troops. Somewhere along the way, he decided he liked America better than what he left behind and switched sides.
Dingler served in Capt. Carl Marckel's independent Troop of Light Dragoons. He was discharged in November 1783, at the age of 25. A dragoon is a member of a military unit formerly composed of heavily armed mounted troops.
Dingler settled in Georgia and became a minister. He is buried in Swords Community Cemetery Morgan County Georgia. A gravestone memorializing his service was placed in 2005.
Records show that many of the patriot soldiers headed west during the migration of the late 1700s and early 1800s. They settled throughout the south, but now many made it as far as Texas.
According to the Texas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, there are few known graves of Colonial soldiers in the state.
The records tell of Benjamin W. Anderson, who was born in South Carolina and joined the Continental Army after the Tories killed his father. He died in 1853, at the age of 102 and was buried in Nacogdoches County.
The family placed a memorial headstone in Glenfawn Cemetery in Rusk County to honor Anderson. The Athens Chapter and the James George Chapter of the SRT marked his headstone on Nov. 24, 2018, with many family members in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.