Locals put on a good show at the Houston Rodeo which ended over the weekend, including placing in bull riding and livestock exhibits.
Eustace Bull Rider Jeff Askey, who is also currently ranked 3rd in the world, had some great rides, including an 88.5 on Big Rafter Rodeo’s Silver Bullet, which was good revenge after their last ride together.
Askey tied for fifth in the championship round at the Houston Rodeo following two wins already this year at the Texas Circuit Finals in Waco and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.
Henderson County 4-H students had great exhibits at the Houston Livestock Show, including Maddie Smith who won Reserve Champion ORB.
Carter Prunty placed 1st in class 3 of American Scramble and he also placed 3rd in the calf scramble essay, as well as 3rd in Class 2 Beefmasters.
Peyton Owens placed 3rd in the Senior Division of the NASP, ranching and wildlife archery contest.
Karli Rayburn got branded in Houston and Wayde Luther placed 13th of out 22 with his home grown doe in the Open Youth Boer Goat Show.
The Grey Brahman exhibitors did well with Hunter Durhum, Bella Bridges, and Call Smith earning ribbons in classes 1 and 2.
Patricia Palmer competed in the Junior Commercial Steer show where participants are graded on their steers, interview, record book, cattle knowledge quiz, and meat classification.
Other rodeo locals, like Team Roper Header Lightning Aguilera, competed well at the Houston Rodeo and many other students had great showings also. This week, most of these students will be exhibiting at the Henderson County Livestock Show at the Henderson County Fair Park which is free for all to attend.
