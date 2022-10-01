Local artists Ed Cunningham and Celene Terry were recognized at the Southwestern Watercolor Society’s show in Plano.
Only 82 paintings were selected from almost 300 submissions from all over the country ranging from landscapes to portraits to fantasy to abstractions. The only similarity is that they were all painted with watermedia, watercolor, acrylic on paper, or gouache.
Dana Brock, 2022 SWS Exhibition Chair said that “the quality of the work is very high this year, so it was undoubtedly a challenge for the judge to make his choices.”
Ed Cunningham earned signature status in the Southwestern Watercolor Society with the acceptance of his piece in the exhibition titled “Caitlin at the Arboretum.” He also received one of the few awards at last weekend’s SWS show.
Celene Terry’s “A Day’s Catch” was selected for the show and had the distinct honor of being the first piece sold during the show.
The Southwestern Watercolor Society is one of the premier regional watercolor societies in the United States and holds a member exhibition every Fall that attracts entries from across the country.
