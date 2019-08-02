Texas Highways Magazine featured Athens in a blurb in its August edition cover story titled: “Small Towns We Love.”
In a sidebar on outdoor escapes, Ashley Slayton wrote:
“Start your day in this East Texas town with a visit to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, home to a large mouth bass hatchery, fishing pond, waling trails, water wild life displays and a museum dedicated to fishing ephemera. After taking in the Dive Show at the underwater aquarium, try your own hand at scuba diving at Athens Scuba Park, where clear waters fill an old brick quarry. Among the sunken treasures to explore: Ray Price's old tour bus. The park also offers swimming, snorkeling and kayaking.”
