Wanted on an outstanding warrant from Henderson County for sexual assault, a man in Larue was caught by Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Narcotics Investigators Wednesday for possession of methamphetamines.
Travin Buren Blaylock, 41, was captured in the 5200 block of FM 315 just after 11 a.m. by Kenneth Slaton and Wayne Nutt, both Narcotics Investigators for Sheriff Hillhouse.
“This happens all too often,” Hillhouse said. “A suspect is wanted for one crime and is found with meth. This is a dangerous, addictive drug that destroys lives and one we are still cracking-down on.”
Originally out of Mississippi, Blaylock was wanted for sexual assault here in Henderson County. He was also wanted for possession of controlled substance and possession marijuana out of neighboring Smith County.
He was placed in custody and taken to the Henderson County Jail. Blaylock remained in jail on Thursday. HIs bond was set at $94,500.
