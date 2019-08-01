A celebration at a Larue store and restaurant on Saturday ushers in a new ownership for the business.
The place is Redding's Pierce Creek Station’s a popular gathering place in the area for breakfast and lunch. Folks are invited to stop by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and see what they have to offer.
"Hopefully, a lot of people will show up," owner Arnold Redding said. "I think a lot will turn out."
The spacious parking area will be filled with classic cars during the celebration.
"We're going to have an old car show, with no entry fee," Redding said. "We're going to give the customer a ticket and let them vote on whoever they want."
Also on Saturday, there'll be a water slide, a live band and much more.
The new ownership wants to emphasize the friendly atmosphere. “Where Larue meets and eats." is their slogan.
A special $3.99 barbecue plate will be on sale during the event. Along with the sliced barbecue, baked beans and potato salad comes a cupcake from Treehouse in Athens.
Pierce Creek is a handy spot for truckers on State Highway 175.
"In between Athens and Jacksonville, there's really no other place to pull in semis," Redding said.
On a regular day, the general store and gas station will open each morning at 6 a.m. The restaurant closes at 3 p.m., but the store stays open until 8 p.m., for anyone who might need a snack or fuel for the road.
"We've decorated the place quite a bit and are going to continue to do that," Redding said. "We kept the same employees, but had to put on a few, because business has picked up for us."
Redding said he is semi-retired from an air conditioning service he owned. He has land in the area and cattle.
Pierce Creek Station opened under its previous ownership in 2010. In 2018, the owners won a battle with TxDOT over allowing a crossover from eastbound U.S. 175 to the business. The crossover prevented drivers from having to go to Farm-to-Market Road 2588 and turning around to reach the store.
