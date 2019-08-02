The public is invited to wrap up the 2019 Summer Concert Series at The Texan in historic downtown Athens Saturday Aug. 24.
This show is the fourth and final concert of our 2019 Summer Concert Series. Darrin Morris Band will be headlining the show with their soulful country sound and will be sure to captivate. Opening for them, John Hord has a traditional and Texas country style that you will not want to miss. It will be a great way to finish off the summer!
“The 2019 Summer Concert Series has been one to remember thus far, but it’s not over yet!” said Katie Birk, Tourism and Cultural Resources Coordinator for the City of Athens. “Both of these musicians are quickly climbing the charts and they really know how to put on a show! Come on out, bring your boot- scootin’ buddy, and enjoy a fellow Texans rock the stage in downtown Athens! We look forward to seeing you there!”
This event will be held in the Texan and is $10 at the door. This event is general admission, seating is on a first come first seat basis. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., live music starts at 7 p.m., and the headliner will take the stage at 8 p.m.. Say Cheese and Blazing Twin Tomatoes will be providing food behind The Texan. Although this event is BYOB, glass is prohibited.
The Texan is located downtown at 209 E. Tyler St. For questions, please contact Katie Birk at 903-677-5943 or e-mail texaninfo@athenstx.gov. For additional and future event information, visit www.thetexanathens.com
