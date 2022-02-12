Anna Cole, Sidney Sinclair, John Richardson and Cade Plunkett of Henderson County 4-H won Second Place Team in the Junior Goat Judging Contest at the 125th edition of the Fort Worth Stock & Rodeo. Cole won Third Place Individual in the Junior Goat Judging Contest.
Students competed by judging seven classes of fullblood Boer and Boer cross goats and answering questions.
The goat judging contest, open to 4H and FFA members, is designed to test a youth’s knowledge of industry standards in selecting goats for marketability and breeding programs.
“The Stock Show is a gathering place where students can learn and exhibit their hard work and knowledge through the challenges of competition in contests directed by experts and industry leaders,” said Brad Barnes, Stock Show President and General Manager. “We are committed to providing a one-of-a-kind experience to our exhibitors when it comes to quality competition and pure Texas hospitality.”
