Several youth teams had the honor of participating in the Texas Teen-age Baseball-Softball Association State Tournament last week at Cain Park.
“A huge thank you to all 19 state qualifying teams for allowing us and the City of Athens, Texas to host you this week! We had a blast and watched some fabulous softball games,”said Leighanne Austin, Henderson County Girls Softball Association Secretary. “We were awarded a tourism grant from the City of Athens to help us host this event.”
Three local teams, the 15U Hornets, 6U Warriors and 8U Pumas, traveled from China Springs to Belton competing as their leagues champions in the event.
The Athens Hornets came back during one game by eight runs in the last inning. They finished fourth overall.
Every team worked very hard to make it to state and had very few losses. Coaches spoke highly of their girls. Youth sports requires a lot of dedication and time from players, parents and coaches, all who are volunteering to participate at their own expense. The diverse ages and skill levels add to the fun of seeing their enjoyment, learning how to be a team and developing skills progress.
“It’s been a pleasure working with these young ladies this season,” said Timothy Lott, coach of the 15U Hornets. “Definitely some bright futures ahead for quite a few of them.”
“Our girls showed true grit and perseverance this week,” said Jackie Davis, coach of the 8U Pumas. “They played as a team, showed great sportsmanship and never gave up, to me that is a win! We ended our season 18-2 and I couldn’t be more proud of these girls.”
“At this age, it’s a delicate balance to grow in skills while creating a love for the game,” said Rachel Tuckness, 6U Warriors coach. “We did not take first at the state tournament, but these girls loved the experience and demonstrated all the skills they have learned this season. I could not be more proud of these little girls and as a coach, I could not have asked for more!”
Congratulations to all these fabulous ladies and coaches for advancing to the Texas Teenage Baseball-Softball Association State Tournament.
