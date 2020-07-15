July is in full swing in Henderson County and locals are trying to find a way to cool off. With COVID-19 protocols in place, it has become a challenge to find places to take the kids for fun. Coal Mine Ranch & RV Park is providing a great place to help the kids cure their summer boredom.
With 20 acres dedicated to a water park, playground and camp area, there is a little something for everyone.
It features over 50 camp sites, with over 20 of them featuring fire pits. The facility offers clean, up to date restrooms including handicap access and showers. There are laundry facilities and a gathering room that features a kitchenette and dining area.
The property is owned by Mitchell Pate Jr. and Sr. along with their co-owners Robert and Kenton Ford. Also known as Pate & Ford Enterprises, the father son duos wanted to create a place for families to come and make memories.
Owner Mitchell Pate Sr. said one of the most common questions currently asked is about sanitation, and whether they are open.
“Yes, we are open!” he said. “With over 33,000 gallons of chlorinated water and the Texas heat, it is sterilized.”
The park has added several features since last year, including a playground with climbing wall, obstacle course, volleyball court and horseshoe pits.
Families and businesses can rent the facility for a nice retreat, family reunion or business meetings. More upgrades are planned. There is a shoppette with basic items you may need while traveling, a concession stand, picnic tables and shaded areas.
Children can splash, play and swish down the slides, while Mom and Dad relax poolside and enjoy some much needed rest and relaxation. The pool is a wade pool and also features an area for babies and toddlers.
With COVID-19 there has been a huge increase in RV travel and camping. Outdoor activities with the ability to retreat in your own space is a relief to many.
“We like to RV and spend time with the family, we are trying to create a destination where young families can come have a good time and enjoy themselves,” Pate said.
New features are being added, and you can check progress on the company's Facebook page. You do not have to be camping at the campground to visit the water park. It is open to the public. Malakoff residents have expressed thanks to CMRV for investing in and providing a fun activity according to Pate.
Summer hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week until the end of summer. Tickets are $10 weekdays and $12 on weekends.
Coal Mine Ranch, RV and Water Park can be found on Facebook or www.coalmineranchrvpark.com and is located on the corner of Highway 31 and 1403 between Athens and Malakoff. Call 903-489-2625 for more information.
