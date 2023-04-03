In an intense season of ups and downs, Discovery Channel’s Fastest in America, which features local driver Waylon Pearce, is keeping everyone on the edge of their seats.
Pearce raced on the first episode of the season and raced on the April 3 episode in Yoshi, a 1953 Chevrolet 3100 truck.
Pearce is on the Dream Team and Cali Nate, leader of the Dream Team, said on the show of Yoshi and another truck, “Honestly, they’re two of the fastest street race trucks in the country.”
Pearce said that filming the show was a “really great experience and that the surface out there in Vegas was very tricky to get down as it changed nearly every day.”
Pearce’s passion for cars and racing began when he was young as he watched his older brother, Glen Turbyfill, build his car. He himself started racing when he was 12 and since then has won hundreds of races.
In 2021, in his 1971 Nova named El Cucuy, he had 20 first place wins and 5 runner-ups while competing at 39 races. In April 2022, he switched to his now famous 1953 Chevy truck that his son named Yoshi. This truck has made quite a name for itself in just a few short months bringing about 20 wins.
The many years of hard work, weekends and nights of street/no prep racing, and going out and making a name for his truck all contributed to getting Pearce cast on the show.
He appreciates their sponsors, which include Elder Dodge Jeep Ram, Ochs Performance, Skinnies, Botello Performance, Pearce Contracting, Kerry Harris Satellite, All-Nature Stone and Grass, Paris Drag Strip, Big Rig Shop, and Grey Beard Ammo.
The Dream Team was invited back to film Mega Cash Days on the Discovery Channel, so look for that show when Fastest in America wraps up.
